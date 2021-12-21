unilad
Boris Johnson Confirms No New Covid Restrictions Before Christmas

by : Joe Harker on : 21 Dec 2021 17:08
Boris Johnson has confirmed that there will be no new covid restrictions before Christmas Day

Boris Johnson has announced that the government will not be bringing in new covid restrictions before Christmas, though he left the door open for new measures later on.

The prime minister said there is not enough evidence to justify tougher measures at the moment, The Guardian reports.

Tweeting out a video message, Johnson said he understood that the public needed to make Christmas plans amidst a complex situation and promised that the government would ‘keep a constant eye on the data’.

Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Christmas, Coronavirus, COVID

 