Boris Johnson Considering Relaxing Lockdown Before Mid February PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering relaxing lockdown rules before February half term.

Johnson told reporters earlier today, January 25, he is ‘looking at the potential of relaxing some measures’ before mid-February.

Despite the success of the vaccination programme so far, Johnson said the government would carefully consider its options before relaxing the rules.

‘I do think now this massive achievement has been made of rolling out this vaccination programme, I think people want to see us making sure we don’t throw that away by having a premature relaxation and then another big surge of infection,’ Johnson said.

He added: ‘With this vaccination programme, we’ve done I think 6.3, 6.4 million people now in the UK as a whole. We are on target just, just, we’re on target to hit our ambition of vaccinating everybody in those vulnerable groups by the middle of February.’

Johnson made the comments during a visit to a vaccination site at the Barnet Football Club in London this morning.

When asked about the reopening of schools, he said he could not guarantee they would open by Easter, but that the government was carrying out daily reviews.

Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Approved For Use In UK PA Images

‘I totally understand the frustrations of parents, I really thank teachers for what they’re doing, the immense efforts they’re going to to teach kids online, and the Government has provided a lot of laptops… I know that’s no substitute for direct face-to-face learning,’ he said, as per Wales Online.

He added: ‘Believe me there’s nothing I want to do more than reopen schools, I’ve fought to keep schools open for as long as I possibly could. We want to see schools back as fast as possible, we want to do that in a way that is consistent with fighting the epidemic and keeping the infection rate down.’

Johnson insisted that schools are at the top of government priority, but cautioned that he did not want to see restrictions lifted prematurely while the rate of infection is still high.

‘We’ve now got the R down below 1 across the whole of the country, that’s a great achievement, we don’t want to see a huge surge of infection just when we’ve got the vaccination programme going so well and people working so hard,’ he said.

‘I understand why people want to get a timetable from me today, what I can tell you is we’ll tell you, tell parents, tell teachers as much as we can as soon as we can,’ he added.

