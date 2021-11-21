Boris Johnson Could Be Criminally Investigated Over Alleged Affair

Alamy

A new inquiry could be opened into Boris Johnson’s alleged affair with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri, after she agreed to be questioned by officials for the first time over their relationship.

Arcuri’s alleged links with the PM first came to light last year following allegations Johnson helped her launch her tech business while also pursuing a relationship with her during his eight-year stint as the capital’s mayor.

Advert 10

As well as agreeing to questioning, Arcuri has also handed over diary entries to Greater London Authority (GLA) ethics watchdog for it to inspect.

The diary extracts, published in the Observer last week by journalist John Ware, detail how the PM allegedly went against the advice of staff to promote Arcuri’s business and win over her affection, prompting a complaint from Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner to the GLA, urging for the excerpts to be reviewed as new evidence.

‘The GLA’s monitoring officer has received a complaint from Angela Rayner MP relating to the conduct of Boris Johnson (when he was mayor of London and occupant of the mayor’s office for policing and crime) and has recorded it in line with the GLA’s procedures’, a spokesperson confirmed. ‘Recording a complaint does not mean that there has been any assessment or consideration of the merits of the complaint or that the complaint has any substance at this stage of the process.’

Advert 10

Johnson initially avoided criminal investigation after the watchdog couldn’t find any evidence he had played a part in the alleged payment of thousands of pounds of public money to Arcuri, or secured Arcuri a place in foreign trade trips he led at the time, Metro reports.

Investigators also never interviewed Arcuri or received testimony from the businesswoman at the time.

However, with Arcuri now agreeing to cooperate, it opens up the fresh prospect of an investigation into Johnson over a potential criminal offence of misconduct in public office.

Advert 10

‘As mayor, Boris Johnson followed all the legal requirements in the Greater London Authority’s code of conduct at the time’, a government spokesperson told the Observer last week.

Johnson has earlier said his dealings with Arcuri were ‘done with complete propriety’ and welcomed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) findings. He also branded the claims against him as ‘vexatious’.

The latest development into the claims against the PM pile on the pressure following weeks of ‘sleaze’ allegations against the Conservative Party.