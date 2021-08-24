Boris Johnson Demands Taliban Give Safe Passage For People Fleeing Afghanistan

UNILAD

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demanded that the Taliban guarantee safe passage for those wishing to leave Afghanistan.

This comes after US president Joe Biden resisted pressure during a virtual G7 summit to extend the timeline for American troops to withdraw beyond August 31.

Speaking after a meeting of the G7, Johnson has said that leaders have now agreed upon a ‘joint approach’ to dealing with Afghan evacuees going forward, as well as a ‘roadmap’ on the way to engaging with Taliban militants.

As reported by BBC News, Johnson has stated that, despite G7 leaders agreeing to future engagement with the Taliban, Afghanistan cannot be allowed to ‘lurch back’ into a terrorist breeding ground, adding that girls must still be educated up until the age of 18.

Johnson said that the ‘number one condition’ G7 leaders are insisting upon is the safe passage for Afghan evacuees beyond August 31, adding:

I hope there is now a different path forward and a better future. I don’t think anybody is going to believe that this is going to be easy.

