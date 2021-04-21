Boris Johnson Denies Breaking Rules After Promising James Dyson He’d ‘Fix Tax Issue’ Over Text

PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied breaking any rules after reportedly telling entrepreneur Sir James Dyson over text he’d ‘fix’ a tax issue.

Lobbying in Westminster is currently being scrutinised amid David Cameron’s Greensill scandal. Under ministerial code, a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business,

However, Johnson is accused of pledging to help Dyson with a problem regarding the tax status of employees coming to the UK to help early in the pandemic, after he personally lobbied the PM.

Dyson, whose firm is now based in Singapore, earlier wrote to the Treasury requesting no change in tax status for his staff if they came to the country to make ventilators, coming after the government put out a call for businesses to help increase the number available for the NHS, BBC News reports.

Unsuccessful in his efforts, Dyson then appealed directly to Johnson over text, who replied: ‘I will fix it tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic.’

Among their exchanges, the PM also wrote: ‘Rishi [Sunak] says it is fixed!! We need you here.’ He added: ‘I am First Lord of the Treasury and you can take it that we are backing you to do what you need.’

Two weeks after the texts, Sunak announced the staff’s tax status wouldn’t be affected, with the usual 90-day tax pause extended to between March 1 and June 1, 2020, if people were working on COVID-related projects, like ventilators.

The code notes if a minister ‘finds themselves discussing official business without an official present, any significant content should be passed back to the department as soon as possible after the event’ and they must ‘act and take decisions in an open and transparent manner.’

Dyson said it was ‘absurd to suggest that the urgent correspondence was anything other than seeking compliance with rules’ and added his company didn’t receive ‘any benefit from the project’.

Johnson has denied breaking any rules with regards to the texts, with the government saying it did ‘everything we could in extraordinary times to protect our citizens and get access to the right medical equipment’.

In response, as per The Guardian, a Labour party spokesperson said: ‘These are jaw-dropping revelations. Boris Johnson is now front and centre of the biggest lobbying scandal in a generation, and Tory sleaze has reached the heart of Downing Street.’

They added: ‘Boris Johnson must now agree to a full, transparent and independent inquiry into lobbying – and end the scandal of Conservative politicians abusing taxpayer money.’