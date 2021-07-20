Boris Johnson Didn’t Tighten Restrictions Because Those Dying Were ‘Essentially All Over 80’

PA Images

Dominic Cummings has issued more explosive information on Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic.

The former chief adviser to the prime minister has strongly criticised Johnson in recent months in an array of shocking statements.

From saying Johnson lacked ‘competence and integrity’, to claiming the British PM said he’d rather ‘bodies pile in the thousands’ than have the country go into a third lockdown – it’s safe to say Cummings has not held back.

Cummings was sacked by Johnson in November 2020 and was the source of controversy himself last summer. Cummings advised the nation to stay at home, but then travelled more than 200 miles from London to Barnard Castle with his family, completely ignoring his own instructions.

Now, the 49-year-old has made even more allegations against Johnson and claims that the PM was reluctant to tighten restrictions last autumn because it was only elderly people dying from COVID.

According to Cummings, Johnson at one stage thought those dying from the virus were ‘essentially all over 80’, BBC News reports.

Johnson also allegedly texted his former chief advisor writing, ‘I no longer buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff.’

In addition to the explosive interview with the BBC, Cummings has released the WhatsApp messages he received from the PM to back his claims.

The message from Johnson in question reportedly read:

I must say I have been slightly rocked by some of the data on Covid fatalities. The median age is 82 – 81 for men 85 for women. That is above life expectancy. So get Covid and live longer. Hardly anyone under 60 goes into hospital (4 per cent) and of those virtually all survive.

In a separate text, Johnson noted that there was ‘max 3 [million] in this country aged over 80’, therefore this didn’t warrant the country to go into another nationwide lockdown.

Number 10 has since issued a statement to the BBC defending the prime minister and his handling of the ongoing pandemic.

It read, as per The Guardian, ‘Since the start of the pandemic, the prime minister has taken the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice.’

‘The government he leads has delivered the fastest vaccination rollout in Europe, saved millions of jobs through the furlough scheme and prevented the NHS from being overwhelmed through three national lockdowns. The government is entirely focused on emerging cautiously from the pandemic and building back better,’ the statement continued.