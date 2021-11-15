Boris Johnson Does Not Rule Out Christmas Lockdown

The most important thing people can do to prevent further NPI’s being taken, Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions that is, further restrictions, is to get the boosters.

It’s going well, the numbers are climbing, 12.6 million is a huge number to have hit. The GP’s are hitting it out of the park again, they’re doing an amazing job and they’re getting loads of jabs into loads of arms. We’re now at 75% for the over 70’s, more for the over 75-79 group and over 80’s.