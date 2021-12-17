Boris Johnson: First Conservative MP Confirms Letter Of No Confidence
Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale has become the first member of the Conservative party to publicly confirm having written a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The letter was addressed to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady. The 74-year-old MP for North Thanet believe the PM will not lead the Conservatives into the next general election, asserting he could well be unseated long before 2024.
It’s understood that 55 letters are required before a no-confidence vote can be triggered by the 361 Tory MPs, while a majority vote is needed to bring about a new leadership election.
A long-time critic of Johnson, Sir Roger revealed he had submitted the letter following former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings’ controversial trip to Barnard Castle during last year’s lockdown, as reported by The Independent.
Having checked recently with Sir Graham, Sir Roger was informed that his expression of no confidence is still valid.
Speaking with the BBC, he said:
I put in a letter to Sir Graham Brady after the Barnard Castle incident, because that gave a message to me that this was not the kind of leadership that I believe the Conservative Party needed.
I have no idea at all how many other people – if any other people – have written that kind of letter and Sir Graham Brady would certainly not reveal how many he’s got until and unless the trigger point is reached.
Sir Graham won’t reveal the number of no confidence letters he’s received until this reaches 15% of the Tory party, a figure which adds up to 55 MPs at the time of writing.
Sir Roger continued:
We don’t need a leadership election at the moment. We need to concentrate on getting people vaccinated on getting on with the job of government.
But I think that’s coming down the track. I would personally be surprised if Mr Johnson fought the next general election, but I’m one person – only one person.
If you’re going to change your leader, you don’t do it just before a general election, so I think that may be coming down the track.
This comes as the Conservative party lose their ‘ultra-safe’ seat of North Shropshire to the Lib Dems, in what has been described as a ‘humiliating’ defeat for Johnson.
As reported by The Guardian, Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan referenced the PM in her victory speech, stating that Tory voters had been left ‘dismayed by Boris Johnson’s lack of decency and fed up with being taken for granted’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Boris Johnson, conservative party, Now