Boris Johnson Gives Christmas Covid Lockdown Update

by : Hannah Smith on : 31 Oct 2021 10:37
Boris Johnson Gives Christmas Covid Lockdown Update

Boris Johnson has urged people to take up their booster jabs to avoid the need to reintroduce restrictions over the winter, as Covid infection rates continue to rise across the UK.

Several scientists and medical groups have called on the government to take steps to reduce pressure on the NHS, as the Office of National Statistics reports that the number of people with Covid in the UK is at the highest level since the peak of the second wave earlier this year.

Boris Johnson (Alamy)Alamy

With the majority of the population vaccinated, hospitalisations and deaths remain far lower, however several experts and opposition politicians have urged the prime minister to introduce ‘Plan B’, which would see working from home and mandatory face masks reintroduced, as well as the use of vaccine passports for higher-risk venues and events,

In comments made in Rome during the G20 summit, Johnson sought to reassure the public Christmas would not be ‘cancelled’ through restrictions, saying there was ‘no evidence whatever to think that any kind of lockdown is on the cards’.

He said:

We’re watching the numbers every day. Yes, it’s true that cases are high. But they do not currently constitute any reason to go to Plan B.

I think it’s agreed among absolutely everybody, apart from possibly the Labour Party, so we’re sticking with the plan. And I think rather than thinking new restrictions the best thing everybody can do is get that booster jab as soon as you’re offered it.

The government is urging those eligible to get their booster jab (Alamy)Alamy

According to Sky News, Johnson emphasised the importance of vulnerable people in particular taking up their booster jab, saying it would be ‘tragic’ if people became seriously ill because they were ‘were overconfident about their level of immunity’.

The government has been facing criticism over the rollout of the booster jab programme, with roughly 60% of over-80s in the UK having received a third dose of the vaccine.

