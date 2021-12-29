unilad
Boris Johnson Gives New Year’s Advice As He Speaks Out For First Time Since Christmas Eve

by : Hannah Smith on : 29 Dec 2021 11:33
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a ‘cautious and sensible way,’ as he defended the decision not to introduce further Covid restrictions in England.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination centre, Johnson said the government was looking at a ‘balance of the risks’ and advised those looking to celebrate to take precautions, saying, ‘take a test, ventilation, think about others – but above all, get a booster.’

Johnson has faced criticism for refusing to implement further measures in England line with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where social distancing and capacity restrictions have been put in place to combat rising cases.

He told ITV News, ‘We see the data showing that, yes, the cases are rising and, yes, hospitalisations are rising, but what is making a huge difference is the level of booster resistance or level of vaccine-induced resistance in the population.’

Johnson went on to warn that the ‘majority’ of people currently in hospital because of Covid-19 had not received their booster dose, saying, per Sky News, ‘I’m sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted.’

The prime minister’s advice comes as it emerged that there is a shortage of lateral flow tests available for delivery in the UK, as well as widespread shortages of PCR tests, BBC News reports. Leyla Hannback, head of the Association Of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, told Radio 4’s Today programme that supply of at-home tests had been ‘patchy and inconsistent’, creating what she described as a ‘stressful’ situation for pharmacists and patients.

