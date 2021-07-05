Boris Johnson Has Announced Which Restrictions Will Ease On July 19th

BBC/YouTube/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that almost all lockdown restrictions will end on July 19.

June 21 was initially announced as England’s ‘Freedom Day’, but this was pushed back in light of the COVID Delta variant becoming more prominent across the country.

It was announced earlier today, July 5, that the prime minister would be addressing the country this evening.

Explaining why the government decided to push back the original date, Johnson said they wanted more time to analyse the effectiveness of the vaccine.

PA Images

As part of this evening’s briefing, Johnson said that several current restrictions that are in place will come to an end on July 19, including having to wear masks in enclosed public settings, and 1m social distancing.

People will also no longer be expected to work from home, nightclubs can reopen their doors, and people will no longer need COVID passports for events.

Prior to July 19, four tests have to be passed beforehand, which will look at the vaccine rollout, vaccine effectiveness, hospital admissions and new coronavirus variants.

The test results will be reviewed on July 12 to decide if England is safe to come out of lockdown.

Recent data has seen a surge in COVID cases, but there haven’t been as many deaths or hospitalisations compared to the beginning of the pandemic. This is most likely to be down to a large majority of the population being vaccinated. As of today, 44 million adults have had their first jab.

PA Images

With this in mind, the prime minister has said that the virus is something that we need to ‘learn to live with’.

Sajid Javid, who recently replaced Matt Hancock as health secretary in the wake of Hancock’s affair, previously said that there’s no going back once lockdown is lifted, and insisted we won’t be subjected to further lockdowns in the future.

He told reporters last week, ‘I want to see the restrictions lifted and life going back to normal as quickly as possible. Right here and now that is my absolute priority. I want to see those restrictions lifted as soon as we can, as quickly as possible.’

‘It’s going to be irreversible, there’s no going back. That’s why we want to be careful during that process,’ he added, as per The Independent.

You can find out further information on the government’s summer 2021 roadmap here.