Boris Johnson Holding Press Conference At 5pm Tonight

PA Images

Boris Johnson will address the nation in a press conference at 5.00pm tonight, March 29.

As of today, people from two households can meet outdoors in groups of up to six. Outdoor sports can also resume, with pitches, courts and golf courses reopening.

Advert 10

The update comes as the second step in Johnson’s roadmap to move England out of lockdown. However, the threat of a rise in cases and emerging variants in Europe is causing concern.

PA Images

According to reports, Johnson will urge the public to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines and not abuse the relaxation of the rules.

Ahead of today’s easing, Johnson said: ‘We must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout.’

Advert 10

‘Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called,’ he added.

Johnson said he hopes today will kickstart a ‘Great British summer of sport’.

PA

‘I know how much people have missed the camaraderie and competition of organised sport, and how difficult it has been to restrict physical activities – especially for children,’ he said.

Advert 10

He added: ‘So as teams return to outdoor pitches, courts, parks and fields, I hope today will kickstart a Great British summer of sport – with people of all ages reunited with teammates, and able to resume the activities they love.’

Earlier this month both Johnson and UK’s chief medical adviser, Professor Chris Witty, warned spikes in the number of coronavirus cases in Europe suggest the UK will see a third wave, Sky News reports.

‘Previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, I’m afraid it washes up on our shores as well,’ Johnson said.

PA Images

Advert 10

The current roadmap will ease restrictions in gradual steps, to ensure that authorities can review coronavirus cases and vaccine rollout and adjust measures as necessary.

Johnson said there is currently ‘nothing in the data to dissuade [him] from continuing on the roadmap to freedom’.

The government has also unveiled a new logo – Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air – which points to data that transmission of the virus is far less likely in outdoor settings.