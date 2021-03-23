unilad
Advert

Boris Johnson Holding Press Conference At 5pm Tonight

by : Cameron Frew on : 23 Mar 2021 10:09
Boris Johnson Holding Press Conference At 5pm TonightPA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference at 5pm today, one year on from the UK’s first lockdown.

On March 23 last year, the PM announced in a national address that people all across Britain must stay at home in order to protect themselves and the NHS, which saw the closure of shops, restaurants, leisure facilities and everyday life drastically altered.

Advert

Today, we’ve seen more than 4.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 126,000 deaths, with restrictions loosened and tightened over the months. At midday today, there will also be a minute’s silence held in memory of those who’ve passed away.

Speaking on the anniversary ahead of the conference this evening, Johnson said as per Sky News, ‘The last 12 months has taken a huge toll on us all, and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones. Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country’s history.’

The PM continued, ‘We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year. We have all played our part, whether it’s working on the front line as a nurse or carer, working on vaccine development and supply, helping to get that jab into arms, home schooling your children, or just by staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus.’

Advert

Johnson added, ‘It’s because of every person in this country that lives have been saved, our NHS was protected, and we have started on our cautious road to easing restrictions once and for all.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Training
Sport

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Training

This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California
Life

This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California

More Than 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Are Being Held Longer Than Is Legal
News

More Than 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Are Being Held Longer Than Is Legal

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid
News

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Now, UK

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    COVID-19: UK to hold minute's silence to mark one year since lockdown

 