Boris Johnson Holding Press Conference At 5pm Tonight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference at 5pm today, one year on from the UK’s first lockdown.

On March 23 last year, the PM announced in a national address that people all across Britain must stay at home in order to protect themselves and the NHS, which saw the closure of shops, restaurants, leisure facilities and everyday life drastically altered.

Today, we’ve seen more than 4.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 126,000 deaths, with restrictions loosened and tightened over the months. At midday today, there will also be a minute’s silence held in memory of those who’ve passed away.

Speaking on the anniversary ahead of the conference this evening, Johnson said as per Sky News, ‘The last 12 months has taken a huge toll on us all, and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones. Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country’s history.’

The PM continued, ‘We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year. We have all played our part, whether it’s working on the front line as a nurse or carer, working on vaccine development and supply, helping to get that jab into arms, home schooling your children, or just by staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus.’

Johnson added, ‘It’s because of every person in this country that lives have been saved, our NHS was protected, and we have started on our cautious road to easing restrictions once and for all.’