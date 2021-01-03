unilad
Advert

Boris Johnson Insists Schools Are Safe For Kids Tomorrow Despite Warnings

by : Saman Javed on : 03 Jan 2021 11:03
Boris Johnson Insists Schools Are Safe For Kids Tomorrow Despite WarningsBoris Johnson Insists Schools Are Safe For Kids Tomorrow Despite WarningsBBC

Boris Johnson has urged parents to send their children to school tomorrow, insisting that schools are safe.

In an appearance on The Andrew Marr Show today, the prime minister said the closures in London and the South East are ‘exceptional cases’ in areas where cases of the fast-spreading variant of the virus are high.

Advert

‘Schools are safe. It’s very, very important to stress that. The risk to children is very, very low,’ he said, adding that the benefit of education ‘is so huge’.

‘For public health reasons, in large parts of the country, it is sensible to keep primary schools open,’ the prime minister said.

Yesterday, the National Education Union urged for school closures to be extended across England, stating, ‘What is right for London is right for the rest of the country.’

Advert

When asked whether councils could face legal action if they chose to close schools, he said local authorities should be guided by public health advice.

‘In areas where we are not being driven by new variant to close schools, obviously we want to work with councils, but we also need to be humble in face of impact of new variant,’ he said.

Additionally, he said the government could not guarantee that secondary schools will reopen on January 18 as planned.

Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Approved For Use In UKOxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Approved For Use In UKPA Images
Advert

‘We will continue to assess impact of the measures to control the virus,’ he added.

Recent scientific advice has warned that the new variant cannot be controlled while schools are open, but Johnson said the evidence for this is not clear.

In order to curb the spread in schools, he told Marr that lateral flow tests may prove useful in secondary schools. These are rapid tests that do not require a lab to determine the results.

Johnson said ‘the priority has got to be children’s education’, adding that testing could have a ‘huge’ impact on keeping schools open.

Advert

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tampon Tax Abolished In England From Today To End Period Poverty
Health

Tampon Tax Abolished In England From Today To End Period Poverty

Doctor Wipes Away $650,000 In Debt From Hundreds Of Cancer Patients
Life

Doctor Wipes Away $650,000 In Debt From Hundreds Of Cancer Patients

Doctor Left ‘Disgusted’ By Maskless Protesters Chanting ‘COVID Is A Hoax’ Outside Hospital
Health

Doctor Left ‘Disgusted’ By Maskless Protesters Chanting ‘COVID Is A Hoax’ Outside Hospital

Justin Bieber Apologises After Forgetting Lyrics To Sorry During New Year’s Concert
Music

Justin Bieber Apologises After Forgetting Lyrics To Sorry During New Year’s Concert

Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, Now, Tier 4, UK

 