Boris Johnson Is Holding A Press Conference At 5pm Today

by : Julia Banim on : 18 Mar 2021 12:03
Boris Johnson Is Holding A Press Conference At 5pm Today

Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference at 5.00pm today, March 18, addressing the nation amid rising concerns over a delay in the UK’s coronavirus vaccine supplies.

It’s expected the PM will address this issue.

The shortage, announced last night in a letter to NHS staff, could mean that under-50s in England will have to wait until at least the beginning of May for a vaccine on account of a ‘significant reduction’ in supply from March 29.

This morning, it was revealed the timeline for easing lockdown restrictions might be slowed down after warnings from the NHS that vaccine supplies will drop ‘significantly’ from the end of March.

Vaccine

A letter addressed to health leaders throughout England has now asked them to ‘ensure no further appointments’ are booked in for April.

Part of this issue is thought to be because of a delay of five million doses of the AstraZeneca jab due to be transported from the Serum Institute of India.

Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said this delay will ‘undoubtedly make the meeting of the target dates for lifting restrictions more difficult than they otherwise would have been,’ The Independent reports.

Stating that the reasons for the delay are as of yet unknown, Dr Clarke cautioned that the ‘ripple effects could last for months’:

By pushing back the under-50s first doses, their second doses are also being pushed back. If full vaccination becomes required for holidays abroad or even more mundane things like going to the cinema, millions of younger people may end up being excluded from participating for the whole summer.

Vaccine

During a recent conference, Health secretary Matt Hancock said ‘supply is always lumpy’, but insisted that the UK remains on track to meet the target of offering the first vaccine to all over-50s by April 15, and all adults by July 31.

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has said the rollout will be slower than expected on account of the shortage.

Meanwhile, Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that vaccinations for under-50s ‘may kick off slightly later than we’d optimistically hoped’.

It’s also likely today’s press conference will follow an announcement from Europe’s medicines regulator on whether or not there is any risk of blood clots associated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, ITV News reports.

Rollouts in France and Germany have already been paused as a precautionary measure after a patient died due to blood clots after receiving the vaccine. However, there is no evidence connecting the condition to any vaccines.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Julia Banim

Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, Now, Press Conference, vaccine

