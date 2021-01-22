unilad
Boris Johnson Is Holding Another Press Conference At 5pm

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Jan 2021 09:19
PA Images

Boris Johnson is expected to talk about the progress of the UK’s vaccine rollout at a press conference held at 5.00pm tonight, January 22. 

The address comes as nearly five million people have received their first dose of the vaccine, with the government hoping to have administered doses to everyone in the top four priority groups by February 15.

It is hoped that these initial vaccinations will pave the way out of the ongoing third national lockdown, though Johnson is expected to warn Brits not to let their guard down.

COVID vaccineCOVID vaccinePA Images

According to the most recent data, a further 37,892 people tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to more than 3,550,000 since the pandemic began.

A total of 283,392 people tested positive in the last seven days, a decrease of 87,447 from the week prior, but while there has been a decline experts have warned against lifting restrictions too early.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, told BBC News: ‘Whilst there are some early signs that show our sacrifices are working, we must continue to strictly abide by the measures in place.’

Doyle emphasised that reducing contact with others and staying at home will lead to ‘a fall in the number of infections over time’.

BorisBorisPA Images

The prime minister has refused to rule out extending the lockdown until summer, and Dr Marc Baguelin, from Imperial College London, has warned the opening of the hospitality sector before May could lead to another ‘bump’ in coronavirus transmissions, Metro reports.

The COVID Recovery Group, which is known to be sceptical of lockdown measures, has urged Johnson to provide a timetable of restoring freedoms by March. Chairman Mark Harper stressed the importance of being able to see ‘a light at the end of the tunnel and feel hope for the future and businesses need to be able to plan our recovery’.

A spokesperson for the PM has said the government is keeping all scientific evidence and data under review in order to determine the best way forward.

Emily Brown

