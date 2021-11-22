Boris Johnson Loses His Place In Speech And Talks About Peppa Pig

Alamy/@officialpeppa/Instagram

Boris Johnson is facing yet more ridicule after he was caught on camera attempting to freestyle a speech in bizarre fashion after getting lost in the middle of an address to business leaders.

The prime minister was midway through a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) when he began going noticeably more off-script than usual, dropping references to Peppa Pig and making car noises.

In the clip, Johnson can be seen flipping through his pages, saying ‘forgive me’ as he tries to find his way back. Playing for time, the PM goes on to ask ‘hands up anyone who has been to Peppa Pig World’ before appearing to impersonate a car by making ‘brrrrm’ noises as he continues to try and recover the disastrous speech.

You can watch it here:

We’ve all been there: you’re mid-conversation and all of a sudden your mind goes blank.

You’re rambling on and hoping no one notices you’ve completely forgotten what it is you’re actually trying to say, or praying that you end up making sense anyway.

It’s an embarrassing if common situation, but then again, most of us aren’t the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The incident has been labelled ‘one of the weirdest Boris Johnson speeches yet,’ with people taking to social media to criticise the PM’s lacklustre performance.

‘Total f***ing car crash,’ one person tweeted, while Labour MP David Lammy joked, ‘suspect the CBI would have learnt considerably more from Peppa Pig’.

‘Boris Johnson should have stayed in Peppa Pig World,’ another commentator observed.

Elsewhere in the characteristically confusing speech, which was intended to promote the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda, Johnson repeatedly referred to himself in the third person, and at one point appeared to compare himself to Moses after writing a ‘decalogue’ of business guidelines.

Following the confusing incident, Johnson was asked by reporters if he was ‘feeling okay’ and responded that he felt that his speech ‘went over well’ with the audience.