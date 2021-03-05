Boris Johnson Misled Parliament Over Coronavirus Contracts Court Order Shows

PA

A court order has shown that Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament over the publication of coronavirus contracts.

Johnson claimed that the contracts were available for everyone to see, but it’s since come to light that only 608 out of 708 relevant contracts were published.

It’s been deemed unlawful that he failed to publish all 708. All of the contracts were subject for legal change and cronyism allegations – something which arguably cannot be achieved if they aren’t published.

The final order by judge Mr Justice Chamberlain was handed down by the High Court today, March 5.

PA Images

Chamberlain states in the order, as per the Independent, ‘The Defendant has published 608 out of 708 relevant contracts for supplies and services relating to COVID-19 awarded on or before 7 October 2020.’

‘In some or all of these cases, the Defendant acted unlawfully by failing to publish the contracts within the period set out in the Crown Commercial Service’s Publication of Central Government Tenders and Contracts: Central Government Transparency Guidance Note (November 2017),’ he continued.

As of last month, the UK Government has spend over $24 billion on contracts in response to coronavirus, reported Tussell. 60% of this value has been awarded for products and supplies, while 39% was dedicated to procuring services.

PA Images

Campaigners are now arguing that today’s order confirms that Johnson misled MPs even after it was ruled that the government had broken the law.

The Good Law Project said of today’s news:

Remarkably, the Judge’s Order is based on Government’s own figures – so at the same time as Johnson was falsely reassuring MPs, Government lawyers were preparing a statement contradicting him – revealing 100 contracts and dozens of Contract Award Notices were missing from the public record.

‘Over the course of our judicial review, Government made no less than four attempts to provide an accurate witness statement setting out the number of contracts and Contract Award Notices that had been published late – and they kept getting it wrong’, the project continued.

PA Images

Legally the Government has to publish Contract Award Notices (CANs) within 30 days, but it’s now being reported that only 3% of its CANs were published within this timeframe.

The Good Law Project, which brought the legal challenge, finished its statement with, ‘We have a Government, and a Prime Minister, contemptuous of transparency and apparently allergic to accountability. The very least that the public deserves now is the truth. ‘

Number 10 is yet to respond to today’s order.