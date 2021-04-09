Boris Johnson Pays Tribute To Prince Philip As Figure ‘Vital To Happiness Of National Life’

BBC/PA

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who sadly passed away earlier today, April 9, at the age of 99.

The PM noted how the prince had ‘earned the affections of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the common wealth, and around the world,’ during his time as ‘the longest serving consort in history’.

Johnson spoke of the Duke’s bravery while serving in the Second World War and other conflicts, from which he ‘took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post-war era’.

The Duke ‘helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life’.

‘He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable,’ the PM said.

‘With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.’

Johnson added:

We remember the duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen. Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her ‘strength and stay’, of more than 70 years.

PA Images

The PM’s comments were echoed by Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer, who said the UK has ‘lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.’

‘Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country – from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh,’ he said.

‘However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen.’

He added:

For more than seven decades, he has been at her side. Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed – most recently during the pandemic.

PA Images

Meanwhile, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also offered her condolences on Twitter.

‘I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died,’ she wrote. ‘I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.’

Earlier today it was announced that Prince Philip had died peacefully at Windsor Castle, weeks after reuniting with the Queen when returning home from a hospital stint.

Rest in peace, Prince Philip.