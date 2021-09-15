Boris Johnson, President Biden And Scott Morrison Will Make Unprecedented Joint TV Address Tonight

PA Images

The leaders of three world powers are scheduled to make a joint TV announcement that is being called ‘unprecedented’.

Tonight, Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Scott Morrison will hold a rare joint TV address to make a special announcement.

It is being reported that the event will be to announce a new strategic national security partnership, but details of the partnership are still emerging.

The memo from the White House revealed plans for the special joint TV address:

The President will deliver brief remarks about a national security initiative. He will be joined virtually by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. These remarks in the East Room will be covered by the in-house pool and pre-credentialed media.

As details emerge of what the announcement will reveal, reports state that the three world leaders will be unveiling ‘a landmark new security pact to share advanced technologies, including nuclear submarine technology, in a major international announcement’, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to Politico, ‘The trio, which will be known by the acronym AUUKUS, will make it easier for the three countries to share information and know-how in key technological areas like artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems and long-range strike capabilities.’

Ashley Townsend, director of foreign policy and defense programming at the United States Center in Sydney, said outlined what this new partnership means:

This is a surprising and extremely welcome sign of the Biden administration’s willingness to empower close allies like Australia through the provision of highly advanced defense technology assistance — something that Washington has rarely been willing to do. It suggests a new and more strategic approach to working collectively with allies on Indo-Pacific defence priorities.

Reports state that this new partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom will allow the United States to position itself strategically against China, who has been said to have asserted dominance in the Indo-Pacific sea.

The announcement will take place at 22:00 BST tonight.