Boris Johnson Randomly Selected For Testing Pilot To Avoid Isolation

PA Images

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been selected to take part in a pilot scheme for those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Both the prime minister and the chancellor were contacted by NHS Test and Trace after health secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for the virus yesterday morning, July 17.

Advert 10

Javid’s positive test came one day after a Downing Street meeting, but rather than having to self-isolate, Johnson and Sunak will instead take daily tests to monitor whether they have caught the virus.

Downing Street is one of 20 private and public sector organisations taking part in the pilot scheme, but it is noteworthy that both the prime minister and chancellor have been selected to take part when a government press release about the programme explains that the participants chosen to take tests rather than isolate will be chosen ‘at random’.

The news of their involvement in the scheme has been met with backlash from Twitter users, with one person writing: ‘So it’s one rule for the people with power and another for everyone else? Good to know.’

Advert 10

Another commented:

People have been isolating and losing pay after being “pinged” not knowing who they’ve been in contact with. Businesses are having to close. This is close contact with someone known to be positive. It’s disgraceful that they are not following their own rules.

Advert 10

A spokesperson cited by the BBC confirmed Johnson and Sunak’s involvement in the pilot programme and explained they will still have to self-isolate when not working.

They commented:

They will be participating in the daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street. They will be conducting only essential government business during this period.

Advert 10

Following Javid’s positive test result, Test and Trace staff determined who they needed to contact by looking at his recent close contacts, for example, anyone he had been within 1-2 metres of for more than 15 minutes.