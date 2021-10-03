Boris Johnson Refuses To Deliver Public Enquiry Into The Death Of Sarah Everard

Family Handout/CPS/BBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson evaded calls for a public enquiry into the murder of Sarah Everard by a Metropolitan police officer.

Wayne Couzens, 48, was sentenced to life for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive. The judge said he showed ‘no genuine contrition’ for his ‘grotesque’ crimes, and there will be no possibility of parole.

Everard’s death has sparked wider concerns over the policing of violence against women, stoked further by the Met’s recent advice of ‘waving down a bus’ or calling 999 if you don’t feel safe around someone claiming to be an officer.

Johnson appeared on The Andrew Marr Show this morning, October 3, ahead of the Conservative annual conference in Manchester. The PM discussed the fallout of Couzens’ sentence and said women should be confident in trusting police officers, without noting how Couzens used his warrant card to falsely arrest Everard before killing her.

‘My view is that the police do – overwhelmingly – a wonderful job and what I want is the public, and women in particular, girls and young women, women of all ages, to trust the police. They are overwhelmingly trustworthy,’ Johnson said, also reinforcing the Met’s controversial advice to women.

The Labour Party, women’s rights campaigners and many more have called for a public enquiry into the case, with ex-Met chief John Stevens also saying Commissioner Cressida Dick should be held accountable for allowing someone like Couzens to serve as a police officer, The Guardian reports.

Johnson dodged the question and pointed towards other investigations being carried out by the Met and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. These include allegations against a number of officers believed to have exchanged ‘grossly offensive material’ with the murderer.

‘We do need to look systemically, not just at the Wayne Couzens case, but at the whole handling of rape, domestic violence, sexual violence and female complaints about harassment all together. It is a phenomenon,’ Johnson said.

‘We will stop at nothing to make sure we get more rapists behind bars and we have more successful prosecutions for rape and sexual violence,’ he added.