Boris Johnson Releases Statement About Matt Hancock Affair

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has released a statement regarding Matt Hancock’s affair.

The health secretary was pictured in a ‘steamy clinch’ with his close aide Gina Coladangelo. Today, June 25, he addressed the scandal, he said he was ‘very sorry’ for breaching social distancing guidelines and continues to work in his position.

Amid the social media storm around the affair, Downing Street has now released a statement confirming the PM has accepted Hancock’s apology.

Upon being asked why Hancock was still in post, a spokesperson for Johnson said: ‘You’ve seen the health secretary’s statement, so I would point you to that. I don’t really have anything further to add. The health secretary set out that he accepted he had breached the social distancing guidelines and he has apologised for that.’

‘The prime minister has accepted the health secretary’s apology and considers the matter closed,’ they added, as per The Guardian.

The spokesperson was also asked if Johnson had full confidence in Hancock, to which they replied: ‘Yes.’

In a statement earlier today, Hancock didn’t share plans to resign, saying: ‘I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.’

Reporters repeatedly enquired whether Hancock had broken the law during his photographed encounters with Coladangelo. ‘I would point you to his statement. He says… I accept I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. He sets out that he apologises for that and as I say, the prime minister has accepted that apology.’

Coladangelo was appointed to the Department of Health and Social Care during the pandemic last year. According to Downing Street, the ‘appointment followed all the correct procedures.’

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said there is a ‘legitimate distinction to be drawn between what people do in their private lives and what they do in their public lives.’

‘I’m not trying to make points about what people do as entirely private matters, but in the case of Mr Hancock it does seem to me that there are some issues that are of genuine public interest,’ he added.

Hancock has been married to Martha Hancock since 2006, sharing three children together. Coladangelo is also married to Oliver Tress, founder of the clothing brand of the same name.