Boris Johnson Reportedly Said He’d Rather ‘Bodies Pile In Thousands’ Than Order Third Lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson allegedly said he’d rather see ‘bodies pile in their thousands’ than put England through a third lockdown.

It’s reported that Johnson made the controversial remark back in October 2020 after announcing England would be going into its second lockdown.

According to inside sources, following a meeting at Number 10 where it was agreed that new COVID restrictions needed to be imposed, he said afterwards, ‘No more f*cking lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands.’

Mail Online reports Johnson said this after Michael Gove warned the PM that soldiers might need to be deployed to hospitals that were overrun with COVID patients.

There have been other reports of Johnson making similarly questionable comments throughout the ongoing health crisis.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has strongly denied the allegations, dubbing them ‘just another lie’.

In the wake of the news, the Labour Party has expressed concerns over if what Johnson said is true.

It said in a statement, as per The Independent:

If this report is true, then these are truly shocking and sickening comments from Boris Johnson. It is hard to imagine how families who have lost loved ones to COVID will feel reading them. Boris Johnson must make a public statement as soon as possible in his response to this report.

These allegations against Johnson come after former Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings released a damning statement about the PM in which he addressed the leaked messages from Johnson’s phone detailing a private correspondence between the PM and James Dyson. Downing Street accused Cummings of being the source of the leak.

Part of his lengthy statement read, ‘I do have some WhatsApp messages between the PM/Dyson forwarded to me by the PM. I have not found the ones that were leaked to Laura Kuenssberg on my phone nor am I aware of being sent them last year. I was not directly or indirectly a/the source for the BBC/Kuenssberg story on the PM/Dyson texts [sic].’

Cummings himself was the source of controversy while working at Downing Street, most notably when he received nationwide backlash for travelling more than 200 miles to see his parents in County Durham despite advising the rest of the country to stay at home.