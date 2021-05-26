Boris Johnson Reportedly Wanted To Be Infected With COVID On Live TV To Prove It’s Harmless

PA Images

Boris Johnson suggested he could be deliberately infected with COVID-19 on live TV to show the public it was nothing to be afraid of, Dominic Cummings has claimed.

The prime minister’s former chief advisor told a parliamentary committee hearing today, May 26, that as late as February 2020 Johnson continued to see the threat of the virus as a ‘scare story’.

Cummings said the prime minister’s attitude towards the virus was seen as ‘don’t worry about it, I will get Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with it’ – an approach he said others involved in preparing the UK’s response thought ‘would not help’.

PA Images

As things turned out, Johnson – alongside Cummings and several other Cabinet officials – did contract the virus relatively early on in the pandemic, with the prime minister spending several days in intensive care. He later claimed doctors and officials had begun to prepare for the possibility of his death, and said it was ’50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe.’

The claim that Johnson had initially been open to the possibility of being deliberately infected is one of a series of highly damaging allegations made by Cummings against his former boss during his appearance before the House of Commons committee.

He also said Johnson had been distracted from the virus by discussions over whether to join a US-led bombing campaign in the Middle East, as well as negative stories in the press about Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds and their dog, Dilyn.

Cummings was also reportedly planning on telling MPs the prime minister had argued against a second lockdown in September because he believed COVID-19 was ‘only killing 80-year olds.’

PA Images

When asked about the claims by leader of the opposition Keir Starmer, Johnson refused to deny the allegations, instead saying, ‘I don’t think anyone can credibly accuse this government of being complacent about the threat of this virus,’ The Guardian reports.

Starmer said Cummings’ testimony revealed ‘a lack of planning, poor decision-making and a lack of transparency’ within Downing Street throughout the pandemic.

Cummings, who left his role towards the end of 2020, also apologised to the families of the more than 183,000 people who had died from the virus in the UK.

He said:

The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisors like me, fell disastrously short. When the country needed it most, the government failed it.

The committee hearing is ongoing.