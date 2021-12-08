Boris Johnson Responds To Calls To Resign During Prime Minister Questions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to calls for him to resign, after being grilled during Prime Minister’s Questions.
Following the leaking of footage that showed the prime minister’s spokesperson, Angela Stratton, joke about a possible gathering that took place at 10 Downing Street last Christmas that did not adhere to social distancing regulations, calls have risen for Johnson to step down as PM.
Today, Wednesday, 8, the House of Commons grew heated as Johnson was interrogated by fellow MPs for the potential breach of not only regulations, but of public trust.
Labour leader Keir Starmer accused Johnson of ‘still taking the public for fools’, however Johnson simply accused the opposition of ‘trying to ‘muddy events, or non-events from a year ago’.
Starmer also cited the example of a woman called Trisha who followed the rules and as a result wasn’t able to visit her dying mother, and then questioned Johnson as to whether he had the ‘moral authority’ to continue as the leader of the country.
Johnson claimed to ‘understand the pain of everyone who has suffered throughout this pandemic’ and said he viewed it as ‘a great mistake to play politics with this issue’.
He said:
[…] The public do not want to see confidence in these measures undermined, and we are taking the steps necessary to protect the public.
And above all, roll out the vaccinations, rather than focusing on the events of a year ago, which I think the public will understand.
What we need to focus on today is what we’re doing to roll out vaccinations across this country and to protect the public.
Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader, voiced the opinion that ‘trust in leadership is a matter of life and death’.
The MP stated that Johnson was ‘responsible for losing the trust of the people’ and ‘can no longer lead on the most pressing issue facing these islands’.
He then asked Johnson when MPs could ‘expect his resignation’.
Blackford concluded, ‘It is clear that this Prime Minister intends to desperately cling onto power, and I have nothing left to say to a man who we simply cannot trust’.
