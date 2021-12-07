Boris Johnson Responds To Whistleblower Claims He Ordered Evacuation Of Dogs From Afghanistan

Alamy

Boris Johnson has responded to claims that he ordered the evacuation of dogs from Kabul after the Taliban takeover in August.

The claims came from former government employee Raphael Marshall, who worked as a desk officer at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) from November 2018 to September 2021.

Marshall submitted a 40-page testimony to the Foreign Affairs Committee following his resignation, with one of his claims being that Johnson ordered officials to help ensure former Royal Marine Paul ‘Pen’ Farthing, who ran a dog charity in Kabul, was able to evacuate his animals following the Taliban takeover in August.

In the memo, Marshall wrote, ‘We received an instruction from the prime minister to use considerable capacity to transport Nowzad’s animals.’

Marshall did not elaborate on Johnson’s involvement, though at another point in the testimony he claimed Wendy Morton, a Foreign Office minister, intervened and asked for help with the evacuation of Farthing’s animals.

Johnson responded to the claims in a television interview with BBC Politics this morning, dismissing Marshall’s allegations as ‘complete nonsense’.

After disputing the claims, the PM took the time to praise the Afghanistan evacuation effort as ‘one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more’.

Marshall’s claims come after suspicions were raised in Summer about Johnson’s involvement in the decision to help the dog charity because his wife, Carrie, is an animal lover.

At the time, 10 Downing Street said neither Johnson or his wife were involved, though animal welfare campaigner Dominic Dyer told BBC News he ‘forced the prime minister’s arm’ over authorising a flight for both people and animals.

Dyer added there was ‘no doubt Carrie Johnson gave [the PM] a hard time’ over the decision.