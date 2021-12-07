unilad
Advert

Boris Johnson Responds To Whistleblower Claims He Ordered Evacuation Of Dogs From Afghanistan

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Dec 2021 15:43
Boris Johnson Responds To Whistleblower Claims He Ordered Evacuation Of Dogs From AfghanistanAlamy

Boris Johnson has responded to claims that he ordered the evacuation of dogs from Kabul after the Taliban takeover in August. 

The claims came from former government employee Raphael Marshall, who worked as a desk officer at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) from November 2018 to September 2021.

Advert

Marshall submitted a 40-page testimony to the Foreign Affairs Committee following his resignation, with one of his claims being that Johnson ordered officials to help ensure former Royal Marine Paul ‘Pen’ Farthing, who ran a dog charity in Kabul, was able to evacuate his animals following the Taliban takeover in August.

Boris Johnson. (Alamy)Alamy

In the memo, Marshall wrote, ‘We received an instruction from the prime minister to use considerable capacity to transport Nowzad’s animals.’

Marshall did not elaborate on Johnson’s involvement, though at another point in the testimony he claimed Wendy Morton, a Foreign Office minister, intervened and asked for help with the evacuation of Farthing’s animals.

Advert

Johnson responded to the claims in a television interview with BBC Politics this morning, dismissing Marshall’s allegations as ‘complete nonsense’.

After disputing the claims, the PM took the time to praise the Afghanistan evacuation effort as ‘one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more’.

Marshall’s claims come after suspicions were raised in Summer about Johnson’s involvement in the decision to help the dog charity because his wife, Carrie, is an animal lover.

Advert

At the time, 10 Downing Street said neither Johnson or his wife were involved, though animal welfare campaigner Dominic Dyer told BBC News he ‘forced the prime minister’s arm’ over authorising a flight for both people and animals.

Dyer added there was ‘no doubt Carrie Johnson gave [the PM] a hard time’ over the decision.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own
News

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison
News

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison

Evidence Of Cocaine Reportedly Found In Toilets Near Boris Johnson’s Office
News

Evidence Of Cocaine Reportedly Found In Toilets Near Boris Johnson’s Office

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Afghanistan, Boris Johnson, Kabul

Credits

BBC Politics/Twitter

  1. BBC Politics/Twitter

    @BBCPolitics

 