Boris Johnson Says Anti-Vaxxers Are 'Wrong' But Confirms Covid Vaccine Won't Be Compulsory PA Images

The Prime Minister has urged everyone to get a vaccine for the coronavirus as ’soon as it is available’.

During a Downing Street news conference yesterday, Boris Johnson said that while vaccination would not be compulsory, the anti-vaccination campaigners are ‘wrong’.

Advert 10

‘I totally reject the propaganda of the anti-vaxxers. They are wrong,’ he said.

‘Vulnerable people who need a vaccine should definitely get a vaccine … everybody should get a vaccine,’ he added.

Watch the Prime Minister’s announcement here:

Advert 10

The government announced, yesterday November 23, that it plans to vaccinate a vast majority of people by Easter.

It comes after Oxford University revealed that its vaccine has shown to be up to 90% effective.

Johnson said that under the government’s plans it should be distributed to the ‘vast majority of people who need the most protection by Easter’.

He added:

Advert 10

That would make a very substantial change to where we are at the moment. I don’t want to give any more hostages to fortune than that, but that’s the best information we have.

He also warned the public that the UK is ‘not out of the woods yet’ and said the coming months will be hard.

Boris Johnson Says He Loved Fox Hunting In A 'Semi-Sexual' Way PA Images

‘They will be hard, they will be cold, they include January and February when the NHS is under its greatest pressure,’ he said.

Advert 10

The government also announced an end to the national lockdown on December 2, when non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms will be able to reopen and outdoor sports will be able to pick up again.

But, Johnson said the government would ‘continue to bear down hard’ on coronavirus, and that it would not allow the ‘virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties’.

Schools PA

”Tis the season to be jolly, but ’tis also the season to be jolly careful,’ Johnson said.

Advert 10

As part of the easing of lockdown, a stricter three-tier system will be implemented.

It will be similar to the last tier system, whereby three tiers were introduced depending on that area’s infection and death rates.

Areas in tier 1 implemented the least strict rules, while tier 3 areas saw gyms and other places where people gather shut.

China Has Been Giving Potential Coronavirus Vaccine To Key Workers Since July PA Images

Under the new rules, worst-hit areas – aka tier 3 – will still see gyms, pubs, and restaurants closed, and public gatherings banned.

The government is expected to deliver its plans for the festive period, and whether families will be able to gather, some time this week.