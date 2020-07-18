Boris Johnson Says He Loved Fox Hunting In A ‘Semi-Sexual’ Way

They ban it just because they can; and the people I really despair of are those idiots who say that they ‘don’t care much one way or another’. About five or six years ago I went to see Blair, and asked him why he was banning hunting.

‘Oh, I’m not one of those who would go hunting on a Saturday, nor would I go out protesting,’ he said. Is it not therefore doubly revolting that he has imposed this tyrannical measure, and voted for it himself?