PA Images/Pexels

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says nightclubs and large events could return from June 21.

It comes after the PM discussed his ‘cautious’ four-part plan for the UK to exit lockdown later this year, with hopes to lift all coronavirus restrictions by the end of June. However, certain key conditions must be met for this to come to fruition.

Plans to ease the rules around COVID-19 were published in a 68-page document today, February 22, outlining four stages in which the country will return to normal life over the coming months.

On March 8, all schools in England will re-open, including provisions for outdoor sports and other activities. Two people will also be allowed to meet in a public space and sit down for a drink or a picnic.

On March 29, also part of the first step of the lockdown easing, six people or members from two households will be allowed to meet outside, including in private gardens. No indoor mixing will be permitted at this time.

Tennis and basketball courts will also re-open in addition to other outdoor sports facilities, such as football pitches.

The second stage will occur no earlier than April 12, which will see the return of non-essential retail as well as the likes of hairdressers, libraries and museums. Indoor leisure facilities and gyms will also re-open, but only for people to attend on their own.

Pubs and restaurants will also be available for outdoor serving, and people will be able to order alcohol without having a ‘substantial meal’.

No earlier than May 17, indoor hospitality will re-open along with cinemas and other entertainment venues. Johnson said: ‘Most restrictions outdoors will be lifted, subject to a limit of 30 people. This is the point where you will be able to see your friends and family indoors subject to the meeting of two households.’

And finally, no earlier than June 21, no legal limits on social contact, nightclubs and bars will fully return to their prime, larger events will be able to go ahead with no limits.

Johnson added: ‘We will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.’

In order for the UK to follow this roadmap, the effectiveness and rollout of vaccines must continue succesffully, pressure on the NHS must continue to ease, and the assessment of risk is not changed by new variants of the virus.