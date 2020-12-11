Boris Johnson Says No-Deal Brexit Is Now 'Very, Very Likely' PA

The Prime Minister has said it is ‘very, very likely’ that the UK will not be able to strike a trade agreement with the European Union.

Boris Johnson said the end of the transition period will likely happen without a Brexit deal.

On a visit to Blyth in Northumberland, he said the government is hopeful, and that negotiations in Brussels are still continuing.

‘And if there is a big offer, a big change in what they are saying then I must say that I’ve yet to see it,’ he added.

Boris Johnson PA

As per The Independent, Johnson said:

Unfortunately at the moment, as you know, there are two key things where we just can’t seem to make progress and that’s this kind of ratchet clause they’ve got in to keep the UK locked in to whatever they want to do in terms of legislation, which obviously doesn’t work.

He said that the issue of fish is also stalling talks.

‘And then there is the whole issue of fish where we’ve got to be able to take back control of our waters. So there is a way to go – we’re hopeful that progress can be made,’ he added.

Johnson said it is ‘very, very likely’ that the government will have to go for a solution which he thinks will be ‘wonderful for the UK’.

Speaking of a no-deal Brexit, he said: ‘We’d be able to do exactly what we want from January 1… it obviously would be different from what we’d set out to achieve but I have no doubt this country can get ready and, as I say, come out on World Trade terms.’