Boris Johnson Says One Patient Has Died With Omicron Variant As He Urges Public To Get Boosters

by : Julia Banim on : 13 Dec 2021 11:54
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that ‘at least one patient’ has died with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, urging members of the public to get their booster jabs.

Announcing the death during a visit to a west London vaccination clinic, Johnson said that people should stop considering Omicron as a milder version of coronavirus.

Johnson went on to state that Omicron was also leading to hospital admissions, asserting that the ‘best thing’ people could do to protect against it would be to get their booster jab.

Omicron (Alamy)Alamy

As reported by The Guardian, the PM said:

Sadly, yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters.

This development comes one day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) published a report titled, Enhancing readiness for Omicron (B.1.1.529): Technical Brief and Priority Actions for Member States, detailing the latest predictions for this new, fast-spreading variant.

Omicron was first identified as a ‘variant of concern’ on November 26, found to be a ‘highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations’, which spreads faster than the Delta variant.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Omicron

