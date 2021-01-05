Boris Johnson Says More Than One Million People Are Now Infected With Coronavirus

PA Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that more than a million people in England have contracted coronavirus.

The news comes as the country hit a record number of COVID cases; as of today, January 5, there have been 60,916 new coronavirus cases recorded, causing the country to go into a third national lockdown.

Three in 10 hospital beds are currently being occupied by patients with the virus, as it’s believed that 2% of the population now have coronavirus.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), it’s thought one in 50 people in private households in England will have had COVID-19 between December 27 and January 2.

ONS also found that over a two-week period, COVID cases rose by staggering 70% by December 30.

PA Images

On a more positive note, the prime minister also said that more than one million people in the country have now been vaccinated. There is going to be more detail given about the vaccine on Thursday, January 7.

A review is set to take place mid-February; a date in which it’s hoped that a large majority of the country’s most vulnerable will have been vaccinated by.

The prime minister described the ongoing vaccination scheme as ‘the biggest in the country’s history’.

Johnson announced the news of yet another national lockdown yesterday, January 4, and while an end date for the lockdown was not given, it’s predicted it may go on for several weeks.

PA Images

Michael Gove said earlier today, ‘We will keep these constantly under review but you are absolutely right… we can’t predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing February 15-22’, adding that when we enter March he hopes the government will be able to ‘lift some of these restrictions’.

The first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was administered in England on December 8, while the roll out of the Oxford-AstraZeneca began yesterday.

During this evening’s press conference, Johnson told the public that there will be daily vaccine update given from Monday, January 11, onwards so people can see how it’s being distributed across the country.

