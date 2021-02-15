Boris Johnson Says Plans To Ease Lockdown Are ‘Irreversible’

Just to help people think about what we’re trying to do on the 22nd, remember what we did… last year. We set out a roadmap going forward into the summer and looking a little bit beyond.

That’s what we’re going to be trying to do. And the dates that we’ll be setting out will be the dates by which we hope we can do something at the earliest.

If because of the rate of infection, we have to push something off and… delay for a little bit, we won’t hesitate to do that.

I think people would much rather see a plan that was cautious but irreversible and one that proceeds sensibly in accordance with where we are with the disease.