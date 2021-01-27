Boris Johnson Says Schools Will Not Reopen Until At Least March 8 PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that schools in England will not reopen until after the February half-term, with a goal of returning from March 8.

Johnson made the announcement during a statement after Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons today. Addressing MPs, he said there’s simply not enough data to justify bringing pupils and students back into the classroom.

Primary schools and secondary schools have been closed in England for all students – with the exception of the children of key workers, and those who are vulnerable – since the third national lockdown began.

Johnson had previously suggested the schools may look to reopen in February, however ministers have declined to give a definite date as to when students will return, with the country continuing to grapple with increased cases.

Although it remains unclear how long the national lockdown will go on for, Johnson has reiterated that reopening schools will be one of the first priorities when restrictions begin to ease.

COVID vaccine PA Images

‘The first sign of normality beginning to return should be pupils going back to their classrooms. I know how parents and teachers need as much certainty as possible including two weeks’ notice of the return of face-to-face teaching,’ he told MPs.

‘So I must inform the House that for the reasons I have outlined it will not be possible to reopen schools immediately after the February half-term. But I know how frustrating that will be for pupils and teachers who want nothing more than to get back to the classroom.’

He added:

And for parents and for carers who spent so many months juggling their day jobs, not only with home schooling but meeting the myriad other demands of their children from breakfast until bedtime.

Boris PA Images

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for teachers and support staff to be prioritised alongside other key workers when it comes to giving out coronavirus vaccine jabs over the half-term holidays, as part of a ‘national effort’ to get children and teens back in school.

He went on to list transport workers, supermarket staff, police officers, firefighters and prison staff as other key workers who should also be prioritised in receiving the vaccine.

Elsewhere, the PM confirmed that anyone leaving the country for leisure during lockdown is breaking the law, adding that checks are being implemented in UK airports.