Boris Johnson Says The UK Coronavirus Variant Is More Deadly PA

The prime minister has announced that the new coronavirus variant, which is most prevalent in London and the South East is associated with a higher degree of mortality.

Addressing the nation in a press conference today, Boris Johnson said the number of patients currently in hospital is 78% higher than the peak of the pandemic in April.

Johnson said both vaccines currently approved in the UK remain effective against both the new and original variant.

The government said the new UK variant could be up to 30% more deadly than the original virus.

Boris PA Images

In those aged 60 years old, it was estimated the average risk is that per 1,000 people who got infected with the old virus, roughly 10 would be expected to die.

With the new virus, roughly 13 or 14 people would die, Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific advisor said.

Vallance said the new UK variant is transmitting between 30 and 70% more easily than the old one, but it doesn’t have a difference in terms of age distribution.

Also speaking at the conference, Professor Chris Whitty said the number of people in hospital with the virus is increasing all the time, adding extreme pressure on the NHS.

It’s now at an ‘extraordinarily high’ level, he said.

One COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In England PA Images

While the number of people being infected ‘has turned a corner’ and is going down, he said that currently, 1 in 55 people in England have the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus and died shortly after is continuing to rise, he added.

The most recent 7-day average is over 1,000 deaths a day, a high figure which he expects will continue to rise.

So far, 5.38 million people across the UK have received their first dose of the vaccine, Johnson said.

Of the South African and Brazilian variants, Vallance said there is some concern that these viruses have features which make them less susceptible to vaccines.

Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Approved For Use In UK PA Images

However, he said ‘more clinical information is needed to understand the effect’.

When asked whether a delay in receiving a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine could reduce levels of protection, Whitty said the first dose gives the ‘great majority’ of protection, while the second dose increases it and makes it longer lasting.

‘The idea [behind the delayed second dose] is to double the number of people that can get vaccinated, he said.

‘Because our major limitation is the number of vaccines the UK has to give, half the number of people would have been vaccinated in this very risky period if we hadn’t extended the time,’ he explained.