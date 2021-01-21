Boris Johnson Says ‘There’s Nothing Wrong With Being Woke’ When Asked About Joe Biden
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tiptoed around the question of whether or not Joe Biden is ‘woke’, assuring that there is ‘nothing wrong’ with it if he is.
The new president is celebrated as a supporter of inclusive, forward-thinking ideals, and though he’s only been in power for one day he’s already done a lot to prove his so-called ‘wokeness’.
Biden is pro-choice; a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement; he chose Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first-ever female vice president; became the first president to acknowledge transgender people in his victory speech, and has already set about rejoining the Paris climate change agreement.
With this in mind, take a look at what happened when Johnson was asked to comment on Biden’s ‘wokeness’:
The question of whether Biden is ‘woke’ was pitched to the PM following the president’s inauguration yesterday, January 20, when Sky News’ Sam Coates noted that some senior politicians in Britain agreed with the notion.
Johnson stumbled over his answer before beginning: ‘I can’t comment on that.’
He continued:
What I know is that he’s a fervent believer in the Transatlantic Alliance and that’s a great thing, and a believer in a lot of the things we want to achieve together and in so far as there’s nothing wrong with being woke.
But what I can tell you is that it’s very, very important for everybody and I would put myself in the category of people who believe it’s important to stand up for your history and your traditions and your values and things you believe it.
The prime minister seemingly attempted to cover all the bases with his response, saying that he couldn’t comment and that there was ‘nothing wrong with being woke’ while at the same time acknowledging his stance on the importance of tradition.
Following his support of Donald Trump, it’s thought that Johnson will have to work a bit harder to build bridges with Biden.
Lord Philip Hammond, who was foreign secretary under David Cameron, told Sky News the two leaders aren’t likely to ‘become best buddies’, stating: ‘Probably from the Biden administration POV, BJ will have been a bit too close to President Trump in terms of political positioning and outlook for that, but I think they’ll have a perfectly sensible relationship.’
The question of whether Biden is ‘woke’ came after shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy praised Biden for being so in an interview with The Guardian, describing the new president as a ‘woke guy’.
Nandy went on to express her hopes that Biden’s appointment would act as a ‘source of hope’ for other progressive parties.
Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Now, President, prime minister