Boris Johnson Says ‘Tiering Is About To Get Tougher’ As COVID Cases Rise
Boris Johnson has said that he may be tightening tier 4 restrictions to curb the growing spread of coronavirus.
In an appearance on The Andrew Marr Show, the prime minister said he is ‘entirely reconciled to doing what it takes to get the virus down and that may involve tougher measures in the weeks ahead’.
He said this would mean that ‘tiering is about to get tougher’ as the number of inpatients at hospitals rises.
He told Marr the government will be reviewing the tier measures, but ‘the prospect of vaccines coming down the track offering people literally life and hope’.
‘That, I think, is something that should keep people going,’ he said.
He added that the impact of implementing tier 4 across much of England is still unclear, and that ‘we will have to see’ if the extra steps are working.
When asked whether the country would have benefitted from a year in lockdown to eradicate the virus completely, Johnson said the damage to the economy and people’s mental health would have been ‘colossal’.
Defending the government’s approach, he said the challenge of the virus in the UK is not unlike that in the rest of western Europe.
He also cited a ‘failure’ of a national lockdown in Wales in September 2020, adding that simply locking down may not control the spread of the virus over a longer period of time.
The prime minister also gave details on the rollout of the Oxford vaccine. He said approximately 530,000 doses of the vaccine will be in administering sites by the start of the week, and a ‘few million more’ Pfizer vaccines will be administered.
‘We’ve vaccinated a million people – more than rest of Europe put together,’ he said.
‘Everyone is working flat out. I can tell you we will do tens of millions in the course of the next three months,’ he added.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, Now, Politics