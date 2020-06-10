Boris Johnson Says USA Is ‘Bastion Of Peace And Freedom’ Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Boris Johnson Says US Is 'Bastion Of Peace And Freedom' Amid Protests PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the USA as a ‘bastion of peace and freedom’, as Black Lives Matter protests against the unjust treatment of black people continue across the country.

Advert

Towards the end of last week, it emerged that Johnson doesn’t believe the UK is a racist country. His statement was quickly slammed by people pointing out that he himself has previously made controversial comments about others based on race, and by people telling stories of their own experiences of racism in the UK.

The general consensus seemed to be that his opinion was unreliable, but if anyone was still on the fence about whether to believe Johnson’s thoughts, I’m pretty sure they won’t be after hearing his more recent comments.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in an exchange with the Scottish National Party’s Kirsty Blackman, Johnson was asked about his thoughts on US President Donald Trump and his response to the widespread protests that have broken out following the death of George Floyd.

Advert

The PM described Floyd’s death as ‘absolutely appalling’ and reiterated his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, though he didn’t condemn police brutality or comment on Trump or his discouraging and threatening response to the protests.

Hear his response here:

However, he did choose to describe the president as ‘our most important ally in the word today’.

Johnson continued:

Whatever people may say about it, whatever those on the left may say about it, the US is a bastion of peace and freedom and has been for most of my lifetime.

Considering the statement comes at a time when black US citizens are having to risk their health to be treated equally; to not have their lives brutally ended by police officers or to have to live in fear every time they go to the park or jog through the streets, Johnson’s comments are undeniably ridiculous.

Trump PA Images

Advert

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a bastion as something that ‘keeps or defends a belief or a way of life that is disappearing or threatened’. Well, as much as the US might paint itself as the land of the free, in reality that has never been the case for so many of its citizens. And as so many have never had true peace or freedom, it’s impossible for that way of life to be disappearing.

Clearly, the US that Johnson has been seeing for ‘most of his lifetime’ is through the lens of a successful white man – which is understandable, given that’s what he is. But herein lies the problem. It’s no good to assume that your own view of life is the complete version; doing so only serves to further silence and ignore the issues being faced by others, as is the case with systemic racism.

As well as being asked about the protests, Johnson was questioned on the lack of action taken against racism in the UK in recent years.

He said that while he ‘understand[s] the very strong and legitimate feelings of people in this country at the death of George Floyd’ and ‘agree[s] that Black Lives Matter’, he ‘must stress that on… all these matters it is absolutely vital at the same time that we keep our streets safe and that we back our police – and that is what we are going to do’.

Boris Johnson PA Images

In previous comments about the protests, Johnson admitted that he ‘will not support those who flout the rules on social distancing’ for protests – a poignant statement, considering these people are fighting for equality when he recently let his chief adviser Dominic Cummings get away with breaching lockdown rules for a day trip.

It seems clear that Johnson is trying to cover his back by providing comments that are neither accusatory nor dismissive, but when the fight against racism is so urgent, and so huge, it is not the kind of leadership we need.

Systemic racism is a problem because it’s ingrained into our institutions, and if our leaders aren’t willing to condemn that, then we will never accomplish change on the scale that is so desperately needed.