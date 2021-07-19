Boris Johnson Says Vaccine Passports Will Be Mandatory For All Nightclubs And Large Events
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that vaccine passports will be compulsory for those wanting to go to nightclubs and other large events from the end of September onwards.
Under these regulations, a test won’t be included, and the person must have had both their vaccinations before they are allowed entry.
Johnson made the announcement during a video call press conference from Chequers, where he will be self isolating until July 26.
The PM explained the move was part of a push to encourage young people to make sure to get both their jabs, stating:
We’re concerned, as they are in other countries, by the continuing risk posed by nightclubs.
I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over 18s will have had their chance to be double jabbed, we’re planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather. Proof of a negative test will no longer be enough.
The decision has been made to delay introducing mandatory vaccine passports until all those over the age of 18 have been able to have both their vaccinations.
Many young people queued up outside nightclubs last night, July 18, waiting for midnight when ‘Freedom Day’ would make clubbing legal once again.
The excitement among many revellers, happy to be out dancing with friends once again after being restricted for so long, is of course understandable. However, the latest relaxation of the rules also comes amid widespread fears of rising cases and new variants.
During this evening’s press conference, Johnson stated that approximately 35% of 18 to 30-year-olds – three million people – remained unvaccinated, and urged them to get both their jabs:
I would remind everybody that some of life’s most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination.
There are already countries that require you to be double-jabbed as a condition of quarantine-free travel and that list seems likely to grow.
And we are also concerned – as they are in other countries – by the continuing risk posed by nightclubs.
Daily cases exceeded 50,000 last week for the first time since January, AP News reports.
Although the roll-out of vaccines means the death rate is lower than in the winter months, this too has risen from less than day 10 a day in June to approximately 40 per day over the past week.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.
Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, no-article-matching, Now