Boris Johnson Seen Cycling Seven Miles From Downing Street Despite Lockdown Restrictions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been spotted cycling seven miles from his Downing Street home, despite the current lockdown restrictions in place across the UK.
Johnson was reportedly wearing his Transport for London (TfL) hat and a face mask while cycling with his security detail in Stratford, east London, at approximately 2.00pm on Sunday, January 10.
Government advice states that while people can exercise outdoors, they are urged to ‘stay local’. Johnson was reportedly concerned by what he had seen at the park, where many people could be seen exercising.
A source told the Evening Standard:
He did note how busy the park was and he commented on it at the meeting last night. He was concerned about if people were following the rules and was concerned after his cycle ride around the park.
A few hours after taking his exercise, Johnson held a meeting with his cabinet to discuss the challenges faced with the current lockdown.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged members of the public to remain at home, telling Sky News’ Sophy Ridge:
Every flexibility can be fatal… this virus is so contagious it passes on and as we’ve seen it’s deadly. You might look at the rules and think, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter too much if I just do this or do that’.
But these rules are not there as boundaries to be pushed, they are the limit to what people should be doing.
Analysis by Sky News found that members of the public are travelling more than they did during the first lockdown in March, suggesting there is now less compliance.
Ministers are now said to be discussing tighter lockdown restrictions in a bid to increase compliance among members of the public.
A ban on exercising with those outside your household as well as mandatory face coverings in some are among the rules that may be reviewed as coronavirus cases continue to escalate.
A source told The Telegraph how the rule allowing for two people to mix for exercise is ‘being used as an excuse for people to go for a coffee in the park with their friend,’ adding, ‘It may be we tighten up on things like that’.
