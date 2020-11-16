Boris Johnson Self-Isolating After Coming Into Contact With COVID-19 PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after having come into contact with an MP who has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, November 12, Johnson met with a group of MPs for an approximate 35 minutes. Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who has since tested positive for the virus, was among the group.

This news came as Downing Street announced Johnson is set to make ‘critical announcements’ about the coronavirus pandemic, with plans for ‘levelling up’ the UK in the weeks ahead.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson revealed that he had been notified by NHS Test and Trace about the contact, writing:

I have no symptoms, but am following the rules and will be working from No10 as I continue to lead the government’s pandemic response.

In a Facebook post, Anderson wrote explained that both he and his wife had both tested positive for coronavirus, expressing concern for his wife who is in the shielded group:

I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good.

As per ITV News, Johnson is said to be ‘well’, and will continue to lead the government’s response to the pandemic.

In April, Johnson fell seriously ill with the virus and spent three nights in intensive care, later thanking NHS staff for having saved his life.

It currently remains unclear as to whether having previously had the virus can affect a person’s immunity, however reinfection is believed to be rare.

Johnson is expected to give a press conference at some point this week.