Boris Johnson Set To Address The Nation Again Today As Omicron Cases Surge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation today, January 5, regarding the surge of Omicron cases in England.

Johnson is planning to make the announcement after the first Prime Minister’s Questions of 2022, which is taking place at 3.00pm today.

Following a meeting with his Cabinet this morning to discuss the rise in cases of the latest Covid-19 variant, he will update other MPs and make the announcement, thought to be about possible changes to restrictions and testing, at around 4.00pm.

Despite the UK having reported a record 218,724 Coronavirus cases yesterday, January 4, Johnson reiterated plans to ‘ride out’ the Omicron wave without adding to restrictions, which are currently set at ‘Plan B’.

Instead of having to order a PCR test to confirm a positive lateral flow result, members of the public may now be able to self-isolate from the day of their positive lateral flow result instead, Mirror reports.

The government is also set to discuss travel restrictions, after calls have been rising from travel agencies to relax rules and scrap testing prior to departures. However, as of 9.00am this morning, no concrete decisions have yet been made. A final decision about travel is expected to be made later today.

‘Plan B’ measures currently include the wearing of masks indoors, working from home where possible, and using vaccination passports for various venues.

If you test positive for coronavirus on a lateral flow, you are required to self-isolate straight away, but get a PCR to confirm your results, before isolating from the date of the PCR for a period of seven days.

The isolation period was recently reduced from 10 to seven days on the basis of the person testing negative on day six and seven on a lateral flow.

Gillian Keegan, the UK’s health minister, said there was no ‘official news or updates’ around changes to testing.

However, she added that the government was weighing up ‘what makes sense’, so people don’t ‘need to do things that are unnecessary’. It follows workplaces having been warned of potential 25% absences as a result of the Omicron surge.

The details of the alterations to testing and rules are reportedly ‘still being finalised’, according to a government source.

The announcement is set to take place at 4.00pm but the time may be altered, depending on how long other business takes in the Commons.