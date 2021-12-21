Boris Johnson Set To Make Announcement In 48 Hours On Whether You Can See Family At Christmas

Alamy

Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement within the next 48 hours on whether to impose a circuit breaker.

The prime minister is reportedly considering bringing in a circuit-breaker on December 27, and he will need to make a decision on that sooner rather than later as it will take him a couple of days to recall parliament to vote on the new restrictions.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) have told the government ‘more stringent’ restrictions will be needed ‘very soon’ to slow down the spread of coronavirus and curb the new Omicron variant.

Per ITV, documents released by SAGE over the weekend show measures tougher than the government’s current ‘Plan B’ restrictions will be needed to prevent hospitalisations from rising too high and putting too much pressure on the NHS.

The government’s scientific experts warned that delaying tougher rules until 2022 would reduce their effectiveness and possibly require them to be in place for longer.

A circuit breaker would likely mean a two-week banning of indoor mixing for households and hospitality.

According to iNews, an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday did not result in a decision over whether new restrictions would be needed with senior figures such as Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss calling to see more data on the situation before agreeing to tougher rules.

The Sun reports that Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific advisor, is briefing Conservative MPs on the latest available evidence about the Omicron variant tonight to show them why the experts believe tighter rules are needed.

Johnson faced a backbench rebellion as he brought in his ‘Plan B’ restrictions and relied on votes from Labour to pass part of it through the House of Commons, the prime minister will not want another rebellion if he recalls parliament for a circuit breaker.