Boris Johnson Set To Make Drastic Changes To Mask Wearing Laws

PA Images

The prime minister is set to change the legal requirement for face masks as restrictions are lifted later this month.

Boris Johnson has stated that ‘freedom day’ will go ahead on July 19, despite a significant delay. As part of this final relaxation of COVID-19 safety measures, Johnson will also remove laws that fine people for not wearing face masks and will encourage ‘common sense’ when it comes to wearing them.

The move comes as Johnson once again wants a permanent end to lockdowns, and after Matt Hancock resigned from the position of Health Secretary to give way to Sajid Javid.

PA Images

A source told The Sun there will be some guidance for mask-wearing, but in general common sense will be implemented:

It’s all part of a shift from legal enforcement to common sense. There will be some official guidance that in certain settings, like a crowded train, it might make sense to wear a mask. But it will no longer be compulsory. People will be able to decide for themselves whether or not to cover their face.

One minister said this approach is ‘all about learning to live with Covid.’ The source made it clear that the government was under no illusions about the longevity of the virus but stated that ‘with so many of us now vaccinated, we’re going to have to make up our own minds on when to cover up.’

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: ‘I think we are going to now move into a period where there won’t be legal restrictions, the state won’t be telling you what to do, but you will want to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgment – different people will come to different conclusions on things like masks, for example’

PA Images

‘But there will be things we all definitely need to do – it will be essential that every adult gets fully vaccinated,’ he added.

Despite the support of mask removal from government officials, medical experts are not convinced. Chris Witty and other experts have said they would like the use of masks to continue after July 19 to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which has killed 128,207 people in the UK.

The removal of the law on face masks will see the end of a first offence £200 fine, which is reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days. The penalty currently doubles for repeat offenders and is capped at £6,400.