Boris Johnson Slammed For Flying Private Jet To Cornwall To Discuss Climate Crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing backlash for travelling on a private jet from London to Cornwall to attend a summit on the climate crisis.

Johnson travelled to the G7 summit via jet, despite Cornwall only being 400km away from London. It would have taken the PM around five hours to travel by car, or even less time by train.

Sharing a photo of himself stepping off the plane yesterday, June 9, Johnson wrote on Twitter, ‘I’ve arrived in Cornwall for this year’s @G7 where I’ll be asking my fellow leaders to rise to the challenge of beating the pandemic and building back better, fairer and greener.’

‘It will be a busy and important Summit, and I can’t wait to get started,’ he added.

While he appeared excited to discuss climate change, people on Twitter were quick to point out that using a private jet is hardly a sustainable way to travel.

One person commented:

“fairer and greener”

– gets off plane that just went from London to Cornwall

Another person said, ‘You went to Cornwall? In a f*cking plane? To talk about climate change? Are you actually this dumb, or are you just trolling us?’

A third person said, ‘Just another member of the entitled elite. Flying to a summit to talk about the environment, and restrictions on people’s liberty… Very classy.’ While someone else branded Johnson’s actions ‘laughable and twisted’.

Labour’s shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard also chimed in, calling Johnson’s actions ‘plane stupid’. He told Sky News, ‘There’s no train line from Cornwall to Washington or Tokyo but there is to London. The prime minister should have taken the train, not got a plane.’

Some people defended Johnson’s choice to get to Cornwall by plane. One person commented on his tweet in the wake of the backlash, ‘All the numpties complaining about PM flying obviously have no clue about security’.

Another person tweeted, ‘What kind of melt do you have to be to think the Prime Minister is going to catch a bus to Cornwall? It’s a 5 and a half hour car journey, 6hrs on train. A plane is the best use of his time, unless you want to score a cheap political point.’

Johnson himself has since defended his actions. He said, ‘If you attack my arrival by plane, I respectfully point out that the UK is actually in the lead in developing sustainable aviation fuel. One of the points in the 10-point plan of our green industrial revolution is to get to jet zero as well as net zero.’

Despite his comments, a plane creates nearly five times more greenhouse gas emissions than a train journey of the same distance, according to Sky News.

Featured Image Credits: PA Images/Boris Johnson/Twitter