Boris Johnson Speaks Following MP David Amess Stabbing Death

Alamy

Boris Johnson has spoken after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed in a knife attack in his constituency.

Speaking in Downing Street, the prime minister said, ‘I think all our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP who was killed in his constituency surgery. The reason I think people are so shocked is he was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics.

‘He also had an outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable whether they were people suffering from endometriosis, passing laws to end cruelty to animals or doing a huge amount to reduce the fuel poverty suffered by people up and down the country.’

Johnson went on to pay tribute to Sir David as ‘a man who believed passionately in this country and its future’ and lamented the loss of ‘a fine public servant and a much loved friend and colleague’.

The prime minister concluded his tribute to Sir David by saying his thoughts were ‘very much today with his wife, his children and his family’.

Sir David died after being stabbed while holding a constituency surgery at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh, he received treatment from emergency services but died at the scene.

Essex Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and recovered a knife from the scene, they say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Union flags flying over Downing Street were lowered to half-mast as a sign of respect, and Johnson cancelled a cabinet meeting due to be held in Bristol in order to return to London and make a statement on the stabbing.

The death of the MP has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across British politics and sparked fresh concerns over the safety of politicians in the UK.