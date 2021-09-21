Boris Johnson Speaks Out Amid Fears Christmas Could Be ‘Cancelled’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken out amid fears that Christmas could be ‘cancelled’ this year on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
After what was a fairly dismal festive season last year, many have hoped to make up for lost time this December, spending quality time with loved ones in the run-up to the big day.
Last year, many families were left bitterly disappointed after Johnson announced a new lockdown in London and south-east England termed ‘Tier 4’, less than a week before Christmas Day.
Under Tier 4, people were ordered not to mix with other households, scuppering plans for family members living apart to gather around the dinner table together on December 25.
Most frustratingly of all, this shock U-turn came just three days after Johnson declared it would be ‘inhuman’ to cancel Christmas, leading many to believe they could continue with their preparations as planned.
The PM has now stated that it is ‘very much not the plan’ to cancel Christmas again this year, asserting that he does not ‘want or expect’ to prevent those celebrating from being with their loved ones.
As per The Guardian, Johnson has not gone as far as to rule out disruptions this year, with many fearing the potential for another spike in coronavirus cases over the winter months.
There are also widespread concerns over a shortage of carbon dioxide gas (CO2), which has led to two large fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire, which produce CO2 as a by-product, shutting down.
With this in mind, Ranjit Singh Boparan, owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, has stated that this issue, when combined with a shortage of workers, will affect the supply of Christmas turkeys.
Boparan tweeted:
There are less than 100 days left until Christmas and Bernard Matthews and my other poultry businesses are working harder than ever before to try and recruit people to maintain food supplies.
Nothing has fundamentally changed since I spoke about this issue in July. In fact, I take no pleasure in pointing out that the gaps on the shelves I warned about then are getting bigger by the day.
The supply of Bernard Matthews turkeys this Christmas was already compromised as I need to find 1,000 extra workers to process supplies. Now with no CO2 supply, Christmas will be cancelled.
Speaking about what Brits can expect this Christmas, Johnson said:
I just want to go back to what I said about plan A and plan B. Plan A is what we’re on, and plan B is what we might have to do. It’s a graduated series of steps and we certainly don’t want or expect to have to do anything like last Christmas.
This comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid vowed that Christmas wouldn’t be cancelled this year, stating that ministers are not planning ‘any more lockdowns’.
