Boris Johnson Suffers ‘Humiliating’ Defeat As Conservatives Lose ‘Ultra-Safe’ Seat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered what has been described as a ‘humiliating’ defeat after the Conservative Party lost its ‘ultra-safe’ seat of North Shropshire.

Conservatives have held the seat for nearly 200 years. However, following weeks of scandal surrounding Johnson and Downing Street staff, the Liberal Democrats have now won a by-election by a margin of almost 6,000 votes.

The by-election was held following the resignation of former environment secretary Owen Paterson, who stepped down after a botched attempt by Downing Street to stop him being punished for breaching lobbying rules.

Paterson broke the lobbying rules after contacting and meeting with Food Standards Agency officials and relevant ministers various times regarding issues involving two separate companies where he worked as a paid consultant.

The PM controversially urged Tory MPs to save Paterson from a 30-day Commons suspension, encouraging them to approve a rewriting of parliament’s standards processes. However, he has since admitted that ‘it was clear to me […] that he’d fallen foul of the rules that we have in parliament’.

Now, Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan has won the North Shropshire seat by 17,957 votes, seeing a majority of 5,925 over Conservative candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst. Labour candidate Ben Wood came in third place with 3,686 votes, in an election that saw a 46.3% turnout.

As reported by The Guardian, Morgan, an accountant and parish councillor, made reference to the PM in her victory speech, stating that Tory voters had been left ‘dismayed by Boris Johnson’s lack of decency and fed up with being taken for granted’.

Morgan, 46, said, ‘Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said loudly and clearly: Boris Johnson, the party is over.’

