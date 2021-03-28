Boris Johnson Suggests British Workers Have Really Been Having ‘Days Off’ During Pandemic

PA Images

The prime minister has come under fire after suggesting that Brits have had enough ‘days off’ following calls for a national post-lockdown bank holiday.

Boris Johnson made the comments after many people suggested the nation should be given a day off to recuperate after the pubs reopen up and down the country.

Instead, Johnson shifted the focus on getting people back into the office, suggesting people have already had enough days off over the past 12 months.

PA Images

‘In just a few days’ time, I’m finally going to be able to go to the barbers,’ the PM said, when explaining there was no data to suggest the lockdown roadmap would need to be altered.

‘But more important than that, I’m going to be able to go down the street and cautiously, but irreversibly, I’m going to drink a pint of beer in the pub.’

When addressing concerns of a third wave hitting the UK, as has been seen in other parts of Europe, Johnson said he had learned from ‘bitter experience’ that it was likely we would soon follow suit.

The PM also responded to claims we should be granted a ‘national hangover day’ once the pubs reopen, explaining he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are both ‘pretty keen’ to see people back in the office.

‘The general view is people have had quite a few days off, and it wouldn’t be a bad thing for people to see their way round to making a passing stab at getting back into the office,’ he said, as per the MailOnline.

However, his comments haven’t been well received, with many pointing out that most office workers have been working hard at home throughout the pandemic, while those on furlough or otherwise have been left without work through no choice or fault of their own.

PA Images

Labour’s shadow employment minister Andy McDonald described the comments as ‘cavalier’.

‘He is trying appease the libertarian wing of his party on the one hand by talking about getting back to the office, then suggesting he is being cautious. He just throws out comments like this. You can’t ride two horses at once. It is not leadership, it is simply cavalier,’ he told the Observer.

From tomorrow, March 29, lockdown restrictions will begin easing in England, with groups of six able to meet up outdoors.